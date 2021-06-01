Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

