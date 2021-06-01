Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $665.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the highest is $678.20 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

