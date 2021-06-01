Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.