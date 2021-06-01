Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. 420,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,967. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

