Zacks: Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Gray Television posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,410.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

