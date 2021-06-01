Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $752.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.34 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $641.05 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.11.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

