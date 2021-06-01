Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $752.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.34 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.
RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RH opened at $641.05 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.11.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
