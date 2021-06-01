Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $414.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $418.00 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPXC stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

