Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

KR stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

