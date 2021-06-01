Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ALNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

