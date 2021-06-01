Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.