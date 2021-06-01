Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $922.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.31 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CENT opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

