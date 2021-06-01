Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.55. Eaton reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.