Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.96). FedNat reported earnings per share of ($2.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

