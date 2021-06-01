Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

