Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $48.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.64 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

MODN opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 39.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

