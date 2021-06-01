Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

