Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

