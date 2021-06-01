Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Zoetis by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

