Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $22.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.