Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $22.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

