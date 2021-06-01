Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.78 million and the highest is $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $485.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,573. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in EVO Payments by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

