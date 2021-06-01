Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.60 and a 200-day moving average of $345.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,266. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $13,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $6,123,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

