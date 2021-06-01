Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.