Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.