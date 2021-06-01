Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

