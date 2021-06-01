Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. 12,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

