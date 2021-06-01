ZClassic Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $10,519.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00419377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00292423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00163510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,211,928 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.