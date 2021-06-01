Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0034

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $55,818.18 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.00657945 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,408,957 coins and its circulating supply is 16,408,957 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

