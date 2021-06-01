Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,029.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $610,053.60 and $66,029.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00189414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.01062758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

