ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $152,517.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 86,534,171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

