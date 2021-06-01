Zero Utility Token Tops One Day Volume of $20,797.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $816,624.87 and $20,797.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $842.96 or 0.02323608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.