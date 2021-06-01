ZeroSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.27 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 90,825,425.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

