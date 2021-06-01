Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $331.53 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average of $363.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

