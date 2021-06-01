Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.81.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average of $363.44. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

