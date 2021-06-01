Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.46 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.81.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

