Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 1.140-1.150 EPS.

ZM traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average is $363.44. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

