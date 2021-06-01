Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-3.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

