Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.79. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4,824,149 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

