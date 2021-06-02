-$0.01 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

