-$0.03 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 277,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

