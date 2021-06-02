-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $408.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.