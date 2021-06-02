-$0.05 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

