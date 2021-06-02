-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.01). Wix.com also posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,499. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $208.51 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

