$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,832. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $815.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,432 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

