$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 569.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

