$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.03. 441,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,797. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

