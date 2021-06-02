$0.64 EPS Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,882. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

