$0.70 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

