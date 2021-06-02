$0.92 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 368,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

