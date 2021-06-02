$0.95 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.34. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

