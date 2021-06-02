$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

NYSE:LB traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 4,739,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,766. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50. L Brands has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 770.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

