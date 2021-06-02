0Chain Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $34.91 million and approximately $245,519.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

